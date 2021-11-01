Letter: Support effective, serious candidates

Without party or political bias, I support the following candidates in the Kelso and Longview City Council races:

For the seat in which I was privileged to serve, I support Kirsten Markham. In contrast to an oratorical bomb thrower and late-arriving, phantom Progressive candidate, her few public appearances before the Kelso City Council set her apart. Avoidance of needless, unprofitable divisiveness is worth the inconsequential effort of writing in her name on the ballot.

For Council Position 2, Mike Karnofski, whose loss of experience and knowledge would be significantly detrimental to Kelso.

For friendly rival, Longview’s City Council, vote for MaryAlice Wallis, Chet Makinster and Tom Lee. There are plenty of examples which show us checking the most boxes doesn’t necessarily equate to being the most qualified for a position. Both a temperament and willingness to work with other policy makers holding differing or opposing viewpoints are essential for productive discussion, achieving mutual understanding, and taking effective action.

Ideologic devotion, intractability, and combative rhetoric should not be confused with loyalty, integrity and commitment, or passionate earnestness, respectively.

Richard McCaine

Kelso

