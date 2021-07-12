Letter: Superstitions are now outdated

In response to a letter writer in the July 7 letters to the editor, I would say it is delusional and embarrassing to allow ancient superstitious beliefs such as a devil to be worrisome for us today. Myths about courageous leaders and invisible boogey men or monsters were intended to strike fear in the general population many thousands of years ago. These stories were intended to make the populations cower behind the flowing robes of the priests and the shaman.