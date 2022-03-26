Letter: Students in Need makes real change

You might have read about TDN’s Students in Need campaign, benefitting Lower Columbia College's Student Success Program. As an LCC Foundation board member, I can tell you a donation to this annual campaign makes a real difference in people’s lives right here in our community. It could be your neighbor, your co-worker, or your friend who needs a small grant to stay in school and complete their educations, and that’s what the Student Success Program provides. Here is a note from Kathryn, one of the students helped: