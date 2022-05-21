Letter: Students in Need is nearing finish line

The Lower Columbia College Foundation Board challenges our community to match a $2,000 donation from our board members and the Welch Family Foundation. Every dollar you give is doubled with your donation.

We have nearly reached our goal of $35,000 for the The Daily News' Students in Need Campaign. One hundred percent of every dollar donated goes straight to LCC's Student Success campaign. The fund provides emergency money to students so they can finish their college education. Once graduated these students can begin careers right here in our community. In short, these students are a very good investment for all of us.