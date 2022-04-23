Letter: Students in Need is local investment

Students in Need is local investment

Despite these turbulent times, a shot at the American dream and getting a college education are still the goals for many in our community. If it’s important for you to keep your donations local, then a donation to The Daily News’ Students in Need Campaign is the perfect choice. Every dollar you donate goes straight to Lower Columbia College’s Student Success Fund, which provides emergency grants to students so they can stay in school.

Every dollar invested is twice spent: students get the vital support they need for tuition and books, and the funds stay on campus to maintain and support programs. Once they graduate, these students have a better chance of building their careers right here in our community, which benefits us all.

A donation to Students in Need is an investment in our community. Please consider adding your name to the growing list of supporters.

Jenny Isaccson

LCC Foundation board chair

Kent’s antics won’t help solve problems

We have many urgent domestic and global issues to address, from immigration, taxation and Social Security to the use of this country’s considerable soft power to promote our values and protect democracies around the world.

Congress is getting little enough done now, without Joe Kent’s childish agenda of gridlock and revenge. While I thank him for his service to his country, he has no place in a functional government.

Lawrence Studebaker

Castle Rock

Glad to see new laws on converter theft

Why are catalytic converter thefts on the rise?

The value of a catalytic converter when sold to a recycler can be worth from $140 to $1,500. So with the high value of these converters combined with the short time it takes to remove one from a vehicle, they become quick money for criminals.

The good news is the Washington Catalytic Converter Bill No. 1815 goes into effect in July. This bill will help remedy this criminal activity by making it harder for the thieves to sell the converters to recyclers.

So what should you do in the meantime if you actually witness someone stealing a catalytic converter?

The best advice from law enforcement is to call 911 and report it. Then if possible, get their license number and a picture or video of them if you can do it safely. Do not engage in any physical altercations where someone could become injured.

Many thanks to our politicians who made this law happen and to law enforcement for their continuing efforts.

Russ Collier

Longview

GOP should rethink their stance on JHB

Recently, I walked by the local Republican headquarters in Kelso. I have voted a straight Republican ticket all my life but I was appalled to find not a single poster up supporting incumbent Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler. Instead, there were those whose only credentials were they have been endorsed by former President Trump.

If the Republicans want to guarantee this district swings to the Democrats backing the lie the election was stolen from Trump is a surefire plan for success. Congresswoman Herrera Beutler is one of the hardest working people we have in office from this state. She had very legitimate reasons for voting for Trump’s impeachment and I totally support her for that.

Steven Dick

Castle Rock

