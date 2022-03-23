Letter: Students in Need has improved lives

The past two years have been filled with unprecedented challenges for Lower Columbia College, our students and this community. I hear countless stories from our students how LCC changed their lives. Entire families are impacted by the power of education. Access to an affordable and accessible education can seem out of reach for many. This is why, now more than ever, Lower Columbia College’s Student Success Fund is the tool our community needs to help students fulfill their dreams of careers that sustain families. The Student Success Fund allows counselors at LCC to award small emergency grants to students in jeopardy of dropping out or not graduating because they are short on funds needed for tuition, books, child-care, transportation, emergency housing, or tools and school supplies.

On behalf of Lower Columbia College, I thank The Daily News and you, our tremendous community, for supporting the future of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties with the Students in Need campaign. Every dollar raised through the campaign will go to the LCC Student Success Fund.

Since launching the fund in 2012, the LCC Foundation has distributed more than $560,000 in emergency grants to help more than 950 students in need. The average grant is around $580. These one-time grants have meant the difference between success and failure for many students who are either continuing their education or have become proud college graduates.

I am incredibly inspired by those students who have shared their stories with me and the impact your gift has made on them.

I am so grateful to the community for the incredible support of the Students in Need campaign over the last six years. This year, The Daily News set a goal of $35,000 for its seventh annual campaign to support the fund. Your gift, large or small, holds the potential to change a life and make an impact in your community for years to come.

Because of you, we are transforming lives through education. You can, too.

Chris Bailey

President, Lower Columbia College

