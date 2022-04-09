Letter: Students in Need does a lot with $10

Lower Columbia College lives up to its commitment to “transform lives through education.” That’s why I’m asking TDN readers to donate to the seventh annual Students in Need campaign to benefit LCC’s Student Success Fund.

Sometimes just a couple hundred dollars is all that is standing in the way of completing a college degree. Since its inception in 2012, the fund has helped over 950 at-risk LCC students stay in school to complete their education with the gift of small grants.

Here’s what one student had to say: “I found out today that I get that chance and I am so thankful to everyone who has made the Student Success grant possible. I really appreciate all of the help I have received and I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Blessing to all the angels who have a part of making my education possible. My family and I will have a better life. I can see my dream coming true.”

You can make a dream come true. I encourage you to donate to the program. Even $10 or $20 makes a difference.

Steve Fuller

LCC Foundation board member

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0