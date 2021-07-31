Letter: Students get partial picture on Jefferson

American school children today learn two things about Thomas Jefferson: that he wrote The Declaration of Independence and that he was a slaveholder. They don't learn that when our nation first expanded, it was into the Northwest Territory, and that slavery was forbidden in that territory. They don't learn that the land in that territory was ceded to the federal government from Virginia, or that it was on the motion of Jefferson that the condition of the gift was that slavery in that land be eternally forbidden. If school children learned that, they would come to see Jefferson as a human being and did things that were wrong, but who regretted those things and fought against them.