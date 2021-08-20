Letter: Stranger's generosity sparks new hope

The world seems to be filled with hate and division these days. I had an experience at Wilco that was up lifting and brought hope that mankind has a good heart. I am a senior citizen on a fixed income, so I watch my pennies. I was at Wilco to purchase a small can of paint and saw this summer flower for $6. I splurged and took my items to the checkout. The checker rang up my items and said that a man had come through and given her an $850 gift card and told her to use it for the next four people checking out.
I was speechless and would like to thank the fellow for his amazing generosity. Every time I look at my beautiful summer flower I think that maybe there is hope that we will get beyond all the negativity that is ramped in our world today. To the unknown man, thank you again for giving me a bit of hope in these dark times.
Jackie Collins
Kelso