Letter: Stranger's generosity sparks new hope

The world seems to be filled with hate and division these days. I had an experience at Wilco that was up lifting and brought hope that mankind has a good heart. I am a senior citizen on a fixed income, so I watch my pennies. I was at Wilco to purchase a small can of paint and saw this summer flower for $6. I splurged and took my items to the checkout. The checker rang up my items and said that a man had come through and given her an $850 gift card and told her to use it for the next four people checking out.