Letter: Stop socialism before it destroys us

When you stay on a sinking ship, it's not bravery; it's just plain stupidity. So then when a political party pushes its agenda regardless of common sense suggesting otherwise and then you make excuses for its blind political leaders, that's called insanity.

I am not a follower of Trump for he is just a man and man's ways are not always right, but I do believe in his party's principals and policies.

What I stand for is God; his son, Jesus Christ; the Bible; my country; and the foundations it was built upon.

What I stand against is socialism for what it is and how it destroys.

What is at stake right now is whether America will become socialistic or whether these insane socialistic proposals can be removed.

President Biden's agenda of green climate change is a farce and hypocritical. It's being used to deplete our economy and weaken our nation. If the sea levels are rising then why have the Clintons, Bidens and Obamas invested millions on ocean-front property.

Glenda Fittro

Longview

