Letter: Stop next variant before it can start

Now that Dr. Anthony Fauci is right again , it's time for our Cowlitz County leadership team to encourage people to mask up, get vaccinated, and use social distancing. Please use your leadership skills to save your constituents from further harm.

Personal freedom does not give citizens the right to infect others. Now that our hospitals are filling up, I hope our commissioners see the damage caused by their lack of leadership. It's time for them to get out on the street corners and promote vaccines, masks and social distancing. If they don't, the next COVID variant may be one we can't handle.