Letter: Stop coddling professional vagrants

In response to Melody Gamble's letter to the editor on the homeless and vagrants who have invaded Cowlitz County: BRAVO. She hit the nail on the head and my oh my have they destroyed a once beautiful landscape formerly known as Longview and Kelso.

As someone who has been in the area since the mid-80s, I have gotten to experience the joys of Cowlitz County and growing up there it was a great place. Freedom to ride your bikes all over town, everyone was happy, the town was thriving and and there was hardly ever any litter anywhere. Now you go through there and it looks like a third world country and the politicians just want to pour more money into the vagrants. Just the same as a stray cat, if you feed them they will not leave, but they will defecate in your flower beds, climb on your cars and urinate on your doorstep after scattering your trash.