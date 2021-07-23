Letter: Stop buying from Chinese factories

As a person who lived through World War II, Vietnam and so on, and who also is a God-fearing 100% American, I am heartsick at what the general public has stooped to. Americans still are buying 85 plus percent Chinese made products even though they are a slave nation and have killed millions with COVID-19. They are a number one threat to America, yet we are arming them to the teeth.

I predict if we don't start looking out for our country, get off cellphones and watching CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC; and believing big tech, Hollywood, the billionaires Antifa and the Democratic Party, we will be in bad shape by the next Fourth of July.

Start asking for and buying American made products. The future of America and your jobs and those of your kids depend on it. Wake up, Americas and smell the coffee. We are on the brink of World War III with China and possibly Russia.

Love America or leave it. Aid God, save America. Will continue.

Ken Spring

Longview

