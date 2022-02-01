Letter: Stepankowsky's JHB plan is premature

This letter is in response to Andre Stepankowsky's column requesting Democrats take a bitter pill and vote for Jaime Herrera Beutler in the primary because her main Republican opponents are Trumpist nut jobs. Let me offer an alternate analysis.

In a top two primary with several Republican nuts opposing an incumbent Congress person, the incumbent is almost certain to make the general, IMO. The important question is, who else will?

With the Republican vote split three or more ways it seems feasible if Democrats coalesce around a single candidate, a Democrat, even a sleeper candidate, could make the general ballot. In that event, Democrats could actually vote for a Democrat in the primary and general elections.

Should Beutler and one nut make the general, then Democrats could make the bitter pill choice Stepankowsky advocates, a choice as appetizing for Democrats as week old road pizza in July. If two nut jobs make the ballot, the unimaginable has happened. If a Democrat and a nut job make the ballot, Republicans could make the bitter pill choice, flipping Stepankowsky's scenario.

Dave Van Curen

Longview

