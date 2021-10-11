Letter: Stepankowsky got it right

Kudos to Andre Stepankowsky on his article "Kelso Council was misguided." This article was spot on. After reading about the Kelso City's Council reaction and resolution regarding the mask mandates from the state, I was thoroughly disappointed and ashamed of this particular group of Kelso folks. It reminded me of spoilt kids revolting against their parents with little to no common sense or understanding that mandates were meant to keep all of us safe.

On the positive side, I commend Mike Karnofski for voting against this misguided resolution and standing up against this ignorance. I have lived in Kelso for more than 70 years and known Mike for more than 50 of those years, beginning at Kelso High School. I have always found him to be a straight shooter, honest, intelligent and a caring person who truly loves Kelso and will face the coming challenges with experience and integrity.

Please vote for Mike and keep some sanity on the Kelso City Council.

Nancy Harris

Kelso

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0