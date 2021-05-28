Letter: Step up to help restore cemeteries

Memorial Day is a time when people visit local cemeteries to decorate graves of those who have gone before.

The 1983 cemetery book compiled by the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society lists 39 Cowlitz County cemeteries.

Many volunteer hours were involved in this project. Though not 100% complete, it gives people a base to work from. A copy is available in the genealogy section at the Longview Public Library.

A study of any of these cemeteries and their records represents a given period for our area. The names tell stories of who the path makers and foundation builders were that our communities rest on today.

Sad to say, when families die off or move away, many of our older cemeteries become neglected and overgrown. Those who cared are no longer here to care for them. To reclaim and restore these historic sites takes interested people, research, elbow grease and funds.

I encourage our community to support the efforts of Bill Ammons and crew along with Barbara Rutherford and group in their efforts to restore two of these long neglected historic sites.

Rose Janke

Kelso

