Letter: Step back and take a deep breath first

A recent letter to the editor associated me with an early August “Unmask the Kids” rally. While it is true that I had originally agreed to speak at the rally on the masking issue, I soon realized that my words would have fallen on deaf ears. Those opposed to children wearing masks in schools are quite passionate in their feelings, and because of that have difficulty seeing the bigger picture.

Districts are required to follow state health guidelines, not to mention governor’s mandates. If they eschew those guidelines or violate those mandates, they run the very real risk of being shut down. Worse, if as a result of the district ignoring the health guidelines, a child becomes exposed to COVID and brings it home to his family, the district becomes liable to a major lawsuit - which it would lose.

Those who would risk shutting down our schools again or using our tax dollars to pay a lawsuit's penalties would be wise to step back and take a deep breath before rushing into the fray.

Don Cox

Longview

