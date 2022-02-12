Letter: Stand up to socialism now

We elderly were not brainwashed like today's teacher unions indoctrinate the young.
Our parents taught us morality and sometimes a paddle was an exclamation point. In class, we learned American and world history, math, social and life skills, and we excelled. "God" was even spoken. But, alas, he and his son Jesus Christ are not welcome in Democrat sponsored public schools. Socialism did not "found" America. Our Constitution was founded by immigrants who believed in and worshipped the Lord. The few who did not believe in God, knew his laws were an excellent foundation for any nation to grow and survive.
For 240 years we have been blessed by our Creator. To survive another 240 years requires we keep that union alive. The failure of this "free peoples" government is not standing up to Progressivism sooner. Stand up to Socialism now. Allow your children the same independence to grow and experience what it is to be free. To feel the love that God intended for all his children, forever.
Roy Schimelpfenig
Woodland