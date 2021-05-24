Letter: Stand up and show support for freedom

This month we will be celebrating Memorial Day, a day when we honor the sacrifices of our brave men and women in uniform. I am so grateful for the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom. We are also coming up to the Fourth of July when we get to celebrate our freedom that we get to enjoy every day.
I am so grateful to be an American and to honor the men and women who are willing to sacrifice everything to protect our wonderful country.
When we are at a parade and our beloved American flag comes by, let us put our hand over our heart and be grateful for our beloved country we live in.
God bless America.
Cody Wells
Centralia