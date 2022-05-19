Letter: St. Helens tourism needs a new plan

Attempts to build a tourism economy around Mount St. Helens always have failed because they all center around the flawed concept of “build it, and they will come.” No matter how many lodges, campgrounds and visitor centers you build, they will never improve our economy unless we also create new places for visitors to explore.

Driving Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, tourists must travel for more than an hour after leaving I-5 through ugly, clear cut wastelands before they reach the first trailhead within the monument. Once they do, there is only a small area and a handful of trails to explore. This is why tourist numbers petered off after SR 504 and the visitor centers were built - the monument is too small.

Protecting land around Mount St. Helens to create a cohesive visitor experience and more opportunities for hiking and sightseeing must be considered a prerequisite to any contemplation of constructing new visitor facilities. A good start would be acquiring the High Lakes region, as well as a scenic corridor starting at Kid Valley.

Andy Zahn

Toutle

