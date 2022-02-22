Letter: Spiritual dimension of our world is real

Mindfulness, meditation, metaphysical healings such as crystals, tinctures, smudge, taro/aura, chakra and psychic reading businesses are springing up everywhere.
We have "free will" to choose our path to healing. I would like to offer the path I chose and that is Jesus Christ.
Belief in auras is an integral part of the occult, particularly among New Age teachings. Wicca or witchcraft, all of which are condemned in scripture as abhorrent to God, as well as spiritism, mediums and psychics. The Bible does not speak of halos/auras, but it does speak of light in many places, especially of Jesus Christ as the "Light of the World" and Satan as one who can disguise himself as an "angel of light." There is no Biblical basis for belief in auras, smudging or chakra, nor does it assign mystical properties to crystals. Tarot cards are associated with divination. Leviticus 19:26: "Do not practice divination or seek omens."
The spiritual dimension of our world is real and should not be taken lightly. Please turn to Jesus Christ for all your needs.
People are also reading…
Lynn Harper
Kelso