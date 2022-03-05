 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Spiritism goes back far before religion

I hesitate to remind the reader about the spiritism she finds so repugnant has been around for thousands of years before there ever was a tribe of Judah and its resulting religious tidal wave.

It was a prelude to religion that early spiritistic shamans used to gain an upper hand (power) over the tribe and to make themselves valuable to a king. When religion eventually saw how well that worked for the shaman they took it a step further, and further (dark ages) and further...

Michael Beneke

Lexington

