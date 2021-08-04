Letter: Spending bill totally out of control

We used to hear about billion dollar spending proposals. We have now advanced to trillions. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill being worked on in Congress is more than 2,500 pages. If spending were spread equally, each page would be spending more than $400 million.

How much pork and special favors do you think could be hidden in such a monstrosity? The Senate wants the House to wrap it up so they can add their amendments. They are all anxious to turn their attention to the $3.5 trillion social, health and environmental bill. These two bills alone spend more than $13,000 for every person in this country.

There is no authoritative list of government agencies and we similarly do not know how many employees (let alone contractors) work for the federal government. The ballooning bureaucratic bloat is out of control and the “swamp” continues to breed. The current direction leads to inevitable economic collapse. The point of no return is when a majority of voters believe that big government is their benefactor rather than their adversary.

Dan Myers

Kelso

