Letter: Spencer Boudreau is a leader

Leadership is what you get with Spencer Boudreau. We have served together on the Longview Parks and Recreation board for the last four years. As the chairman of the board, Spencer always comes to meetings prepared with knowledge of the agenda items. Spencer has continued to show his leadership in the willingness to work together with the board to make decisions.
This is one of the many reasons I am confident Spencer is right person for the job. Join me in voting for Spencer Boudreau for Longview City Council in November.
Rayleen Aguirre
Longview