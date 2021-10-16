Letter: Speed limits should be fully enforced

I had to laugh at the headline in the area news Oct. 6, "Longview slows down drivers." This sounds great, but tell me this, exactly how is that going to happen? I live on Pennsylvania, AKA The Pennsylvania Speedway. The posted speed limit is 25 mph. Other than myself and a handful of other seniors, no one follows it. I have seen the police out here a few times, usually for a domestic dispute, but have never seen anyone stopped for speeding. I know for a fact it is that way all over town.
Why don't we have a traffic division in our police department? Why doesn't the city council address this problem? The police say they don't have time to issue citations for speeding and traffic infractions. Why is that? People speed because they know there are no consequences and no one will hold them accountable. Any official care to comment? You can lower speed limits and put up fancy blinking signs, but until someone starts enforcing the law, nothing is going to change.
Brenda Rubash
Longview