Letter: Speed limits should be fully enforced

I had to laugh at the headline in the area news Oct. 6, "Longview slows down drivers." This sounds great, but tell me this, exactly how is that going to happen? I live on Pennsylvania, AKA The Pennsylvania Speedway. The posted speed limit is 25 mph. Other than myself and a handful of other seniors, no one follows it. I have seen the police out here a few times, usually for a domestic dispute, but have never seen anyone stopped for speeding. I know for a fact it is that way all over town.