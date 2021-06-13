Letter: Speak up to stop Woodland RV park

Woodland is on the cusp of getting approval for an 86-lot, transient trailer park to be placed directly in Woodland’s C-2 business district on Belmont Loop. The developer needs a “conditional use permit” for this. The wording in the developer’s CC&Rs virtually allows for any condition of vehicle. Any RVs that are turned away will be filling our streets.

This trailer park will bring bums and crime. One only needs to look at Delta Park to see that the face of our Woodland will change forever. There are no natural amenities within the business park; no lake, no river — only Woodland’s exit 22. There will be virtually no real estate tax revenue or jobs created.

We have a chance to stop this and prevent another Delta Park. The Woodland City Council and mayor can uphold our appeal. Two arguments are needed:

1) Evidence of increased crime in RV/trailer parks

2) Demonstrate that this is not compatible with any business park

Please, immediately reach out to the Woodland City Council.

Sam Nigro

Woodland

