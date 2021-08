Here it is late on Friday the 13th and Joe Biden still is President of the United States. I waited all day, even up early for eastern time, and still no inauguration.

I feel bad for all my friends who sent money to the reinstall campaign of the great No. 45. It appears we will have to suffer with the positives and negatives of our current president just like our country has for the last 230-plus years. Some things just do not change.