Letter: Some good advice for the new year

Almost every January, I try to give letters to the editor readers some good biblical advice for the New Year. The following piece, written by an unknown author and titled "All I Will Ever Need to Know I Learned From Noah," contains some excellent biblical principles to live by.

1. Don't miss the boat.

2. Remember that believers are all in the same boat.

3. Plan ahead. It wasn't raining when Noah built the Ark.

4. Be ready to serve at any age. When you're 600 years old, you may be asked to do something really big.

5. There may be critics, but don't listen to them, just get on with the job that needs to be done.

6. Build your future on high ground.

7. Speed isn't everything. It took more than 100 years to build the Ark.

8. When you're stressed, float awhile.

9. Remember, the Ark was built by amateurs, the Titanic by professionals.

10. No matter what the storm, when you're on God's side, you're always safe and secure.

Happy New Year!

Jack Malone

Longview

