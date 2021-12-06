Letter: Socialism teaches children to hate

I enjoyed watching our American athletes celebrate patriotism in Japan's Olympic games this past summer. There finally was something worthwhile on television. Of course, the usual "anti-patriots showed up early on, taking a knee or turning a back on the flag. But after things began rolling along, many smiling winners were draped in the red, white and blue of freedom. Strive helped these athletes become the very best and they thanked God for their success.

Back on American soil, some countrymen and women want to remove strive from our children's education. The Marxist "theory of racism" forces every child not white into victimhood and all whites are racist. By its very design, it teaches children to hate. Socialism takes a knee to an entity other than God, but I digress. It was fun watching sports without the division that politics brings. I tip my hat to Olympic athletes of all colors as great examples for our children and adults to work hard, strive and excel. Go USA.