Letter: Socialism is not the enemy

Continuing the irrational rant against everything smelling like a social program is not constructive dialogue. If you agree with a Feb. 9 letter writer and others with those views, please do the following. Since socialism is your fear, please be afraid of your fellow drivers and stay off public roads. Turn off your public utilities since our societal water, electricity and garbage services are too organized and unionized. They might shock you or taste bad on your pallet. Stay away from public airports, train stations, bus services. Turn over to charity any investments in organized health care you may have as a perk from employment. Please withdraw from investing in Social Security and any publicly-managed pension if you work in any capacity for a local, county, state or federal government entity or for a contracted service agent. Once you have withdrawn from society completely, plug your cellphone into a current bush, crawl into your hollowed out log or cave and let your voice silently go into the night. Thinking people are tired of hearing senseless tirades.