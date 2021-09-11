Letter: Slavish obedience not the answer

To the writer who stated we should do as we are told, like good little boys and girls:

The government is at war with the people. The legislature has not enacted Gov. Jay Inslee's mandates, so they are not laws – that's the difference. Laws are passed by legislatures, not governors. The legislatures' inaction on this for the last 18 months proves the mandates are in direct violation of the Constitution. No government has the right to inject manmade chemicals into our bodies, especially when these chemicals include aborted fetal cell lines.

We were told that if 70% of us were vaccinated, we'd have “herd immunity.” We're there, but now it's absolute obedience they demand. What they really want is power and control.

Some two million foreign nationals rushing our southern border are being ferried into all the states, unvetted, untested and unvaccinated. And yet it's our citizens being blamed for the perceived danger.

The deep wisdom of Patrick Henry calls down through the ages: "Give me liberty, or give me death."

Sharon Ashford

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0