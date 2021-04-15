Letter: Show you care and wear a mask

Reading about Texas opening up during the pandemic was interesting. If you read further in the report, you will see even though the governor took away the mandatory mask mandate, many citizens and business owners still insist on wearing masks. That makes a big difference.

Here we have way too many people ignoring the value of wearing a mask. That is why our COVID-19 numbers are rising. Wearing a mask shows you care about others. The new COVID-19 variants are pushing our COVID-19 numbers up.

Show you care about others and wear a mask when you are out in public. It really does save lives. It isn't about taking away your rights. It is about caring for everyone around you during a serious pandemic.

Larry J. Davis

Longview

