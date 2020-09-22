Letter: She'll be there

There are not many members of Congress who can hold up to the achievements of a congresswoman. Jaime Herrera Butler, when asked to come and hear our commissioners, who have for two years been trying to establish a 10-year program for help with eroding properties on East Sunny Sands Road on Puget Island, she came. And, with property owners and the county commissioners, she walked the full length of the trouble areas in a cold February downpour.