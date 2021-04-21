 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Share your stories about Jaycees
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Share your stories about Jaycees

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

Folks. There was a letter to the editor a while back about the Go-Fourth celebration. How did it start? The Longview Jaycees started the celebration in the mid-1960s or late 1960s.

The Jaycees was a very active group of young men in our community. We did the flags on the holidays downtown. We did many community activities. When you became 35 years old, you were out.

If anyone has any more history about them, please write a letter. I see many of them from time to time and we talk old times. We now are in our late 70s or early 80s. We had lots of fun and good relationships.

Ray Van Tongeren

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News