Letter: Share your stories about Jaycees

Folks. There was a letter to the editor a while back about the Go-Fourth celebration. How did it start? The Longview Jaycees started the celebration in the mid-1960s or late 1960s.

The Jaycees was a very active group of young men in our community. We did the flags on the holidays downtown. We did many community activities. When you became 35 years old, you were out.

If anyone has any more history about them, please write a letter. I see many of them from time to time and we talk old times. We now are in our late 70s or early 80s. We had lots of fun and good relationships.

Ray Van Tongeren

Longview

