Letter: Share the road with bicycles

It’s impressive to see all of the bright colored, accident preventing safety gear used by bicycle riders. These bright safety colors make it easier for vehicle drivers to focus on bicycle riders along our roads and highways.

Another really neat safety feature that some bicycle riders use are flashing strobe lights on the front and back of the bicycles. This makes it easier to spot the bicycle riders from a long way off, which allows drivers more time to adjust their speed and safely pass them.

Bicycle riders that I’ve seen are typically very safety conscious about where they position themselves on the roadway. They stay close to the right edge of the road, which gives vehicle drivers a nice buffer zone to safely pass them.

Riding bicycles with family or friends can offer a great opportunity to improve your overall health, both physically and mentally. So go out for an enjoyable bicycle ride… just for the health of it.

Russell Collier

Longview

