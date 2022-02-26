Letter: Sending our thanks is a privilege and joy

Last fall, Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso volunteered to write cards to help A Soldier’s Hands send messages of thanks to active duty soldiers. Our local Altrusa members met in small groups to make the cards with help from Lisa Clark, volunteer coordinator of the Lower Columbia CAP arts workshop. While writing, participants shared stories of their own service in the military, or that of their friends and family. Members that couldn’t attend in person were given kits to complete at home, donated money or supplies, or helped promote the project online. Volunteers exceeded their goal of 100 cards, completing 300 before the project ended.