Letter: Seek new ways to cut police costs

I see the Longview City Council is considering increasing the police budget again. The criminal justice system is outrageously expensive and it does nothing to rehabilitate a person. It is time to try something different. Try spending that money on counseling, training, education, community service, something that teaches love and compassion.

We as a society spend more on prisons than we do on schools.

Try reducing the police budget by traffic stops, etc. I am not knowledgeable about the police budget, but I do know that what we are doing now is not working. It is time to try something different.

George Robertson

Longview