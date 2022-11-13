 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Seek new ways to cut police costs

Mailbox stock art
Stock

I see the Longview City Council is considering increasing the police budget again. The criminal justice system is outrageously expensive and it does nothing to rehabilitate a person. It is time to try something different. Try spending that money on counseling, training, education, community service, something that teaches love and compassion.

We as a society spend more on prisons than we do on schools.

Try reducing the police budget by traffic stops, etc. I am not knowledgeable about the police budget, but I do know that what we are doing now is not working. It is time to try something different.

George Robertson

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News