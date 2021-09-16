Letter: School's starting; we must do better

Hey everyone, it’s me, COVID-19. I’m here to give a shout-out to my loyal Southwest Washington fans. Yes, the vaccines had me on the run. But with the support of local politicians like Jim Walsh, Arne Mortensen and the Woodland City Council, my Delta variant is roaring back in your neck of the woods. And to my army of anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers waving flags on overpasses, I love you guys.

Rest assured, your efforts are paying off. Cowlitz County now leads the state in hospitalizations, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is building overflow tents in its parking lot, and refrigerated body storage trucks may be arriving next. I could not be happier.

One small request. Being called the flu’s cousin or just a simple respiratory infection hurts my feelings. In under two years I have killed more than 650,000 Americans. More than the combined total from every foreign war in America’s history. Please, give me my due.

And remember, no government shall infringe upon your right to spread infectious diseases. Got to go, school is starting.

Michael Dodson

Longview

