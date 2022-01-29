 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: School levies make all the difference

There is a good chance your favorite teacher or your favorite school activity would be funded by levy dollars today. These are the things that keep students engaged and excited about school.

Student activities including field trips, music, drama, art, athletics and other enrichment opportunities are funded by this levy. Special education teachers and paraprofessionals, counselors, custodians and coaches, and even some regular education teachers and paraprofessionals are all funded by levies. Each one is truly essential to our students.

Straight up: Levies fund things the state legislature doesn't.

And I will tell you the absolute most vulnerable population in our community is being served by our public schools. Kids receive food, clothing, counseling, speech therapy, and so much more.

The Castle Rock schools need to renew the levy at this rate we’ve already supported that is expiring. It's not a new tax.

Please vote YES to renew Castle Rock’s Educational Programs and Operations Levy on Feb. 8. Vote YES for Castle Rock kids.

Jessica Lakey

Parent and school volunteer

Castle Rock

