Letter: School employees deserve respect

The Dec. 2 issue of The Daily News carried a long article by syndicated columnist Ruben Navarrette headlined “Schools’ disrespect is nothing new.” The entire article paints all schools and school employees in an extremely negative light.

I don’t question some of the examples he cites could be accurate, but to write, “Of course schools treat parents with disdain and condescension. That’s what they do.”, does great disservice to the thousands of school employees who respect parents and work hard to prepare students to succeed.

In Longview, parents are encouraged to participate in Parent-Teacher Organizations. Parent nights are held at every school. The district has special family liaisons to visit home when parents can’t come into the schools. The district website can be accessed in multiple languages.

Teachers often extend their work day to accommodate meeting with working parents.

In addition, I personally know many school employees have purchased clothes for needy students and done other acts of kindness for entire families.

Our school employees deserve our appreciation and respect.

C. J. Nickerson

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0