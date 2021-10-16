Letter: School boards need to hear parents

Merrick Garland's chilling directive to the FBI to develop strategies to label and prosecute parents attending school board meetings as possible terrorists is outrageous.

School boards need to hear from parents … and respond.

Efforts to introduce the controversial "Critical Race Theory” into school curriculum, the influence of the NEA over the CDC policy, and outrageous statements from politicians like Virginia's Gov. Terry McAuliffe, "I don't believe parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” have parents rightly alarmed.

Many parents believe the Black Lives Matter-Antifa "divide and tear down" agenda as witnessed on the streets of Portland, Oregon, are gaining traction in American education.

Education vouchers need to be ballots everywhere Tax paying parents deserve that. he money should follow the student.

According to an Oct. 11 report in The Daily Mail, Garland's daughter is married to Xan Tanner, a co-founder of Panorama Education, a leading proponent of CRT.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Oregon

