LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Say Christmas instead of X-mas

We are less than two weeks away from Christmas Day. I remember as a child my brother, sister and I would wake our parents up early in the morning to open our presents and check out our stockings. I sure miss those years.

On Christmas Day, we celebrate Christ's birthday, but these days we see everywhere that people say X-mas. Are we really ashamed of Jesus Christ's birth not to say Christmas. Jesus Christ is the reason for this season and we see people run over each other for a present in a store. Let us each be very grateful for the reason for this season, Jesus Christ's birth and say the right word, Christmas and not X-mas, Let us all have a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful Happy New Year.

Cody Wells

Centralia

