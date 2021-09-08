Letter: Save the lake before it becomes a swamp

Hey, what is happening to the jewel of our city, Lake Sacajawea? Frequent walks show daily deterioration. Beavers continue to chew away at the trees and the milfoil grows thicker by the minute.

Wasn’t there a plan to introduce carp which was done years ago at Silver Lake? Those fish cleaned up that lake and kept it from becoming a swamp, which is the direction our lake is heading. Thousands of people enjoy this beautiful asset to our community, and it’s past time the City Council does something before our “jewel” turns into a stinking swamp.