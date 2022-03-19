Letter: Sanctions require patience, fortitude

We are now witnessing the power of economic sanctions in a globalized world. The enforcement of economic sanctions has transformed the ruble to rubble and is having a Titanic effect on Russia’s real economy.

Russia is racing toward serious stagflation because of its trade dependence. This is the power of economic sanctions. These sanctions are well focused. The collateral damage will be widely distributed among the sanctioners. It turns out globalization may be a world peace dividend. Surely, inflicting economic pain on transgressors is preferable to death and destruction to the warring parties.

Were Russia remotely democratic, elected officials would quickly respond to the sanctions. Vladimir Putin will prove obdurate in the extreme. But, other authoritarian regimes will observe the effects of the sanctions and weigh the economic tradeoffs of aggression.

Had we been this determined in 2014, Ukraine’s tragedy might have been avoided. What is required now is, in the words of the Andrew Sisters 1945 song, “Patience and Fortitude” on the part of western democracies.

Edward Phillips

Kalama

