Letter: Salmon problem has easy answer

I had to wait for a couple of days to write after reading your front page story in Sunday's (April 18) edition on how to save the salmon.

There is one easy answer, get rid of 75% of the seals and sea lions. If you look, the first three letters of each of them is s e a . Sea as in ocean. That is where they belong, not in our rivers.

Have you seen the docks at Westport, Astoria or Rainer? They almost sink under the weight of these sea lions and seals.

Also, I know of about 10 fishermen who are not buying a 2021 fishing license because of too many limits and other restrictions. If you figure the loss of money to the sporting goods store on tackle, bait and other items for just 10 people, then multiple it by a larger group of people, look at the loss of money just for our small Southwest Washington area.

Just get rid of the damn seals and sea lions.

Have a great day

Al Black

Castle Rock

