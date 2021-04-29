Letter: Salmon policies have been mismanaged

To my fans at TDN, I come back to address the latest issue over the salmon-sea lion crisis. Al Black's letter (April 25) is wrong as wrong can be. He claims getting rid of sea lions in the Columbia River will solve the salmon problem. He has no answer to support that claim.

As a 50-year fisherman in all waters of this state, I will tell you this: The greatest cause of the decline of salmon, steelhead and other fish in our waters has been mismanagement by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, hydroelectric dams, pollution, climate change, forest fires, loss of natural spawning grounds and overfishing, among others.

There is not a single river, bay, inlet or saltwater connected waterway that does not have a presence of sea lions. Escape from natural predators in the ocean and favorable conditions for salmon to pass through the rivers will eventually bring back the fish.

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0