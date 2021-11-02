Letter: Safety rules don't just involve vaccines

There still is a lot of resistance to getting vaccinated for COVID. These people claim personal liberty, but they seem to ignore the many things in our life that are mandated. Car insurance and seat belts to name a couple. And very very few parents would not want their children vaccinated for polio, MMR, and DTP.
Since more than 90% of the people dying from COVID are unvaccinated, I wonder if these people realize they are losing about 10,000 voters every week by not getting vaccinated.
Carl Torgerson
Longview