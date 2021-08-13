Letter: Safety and learning must come first

Bravo to the Kalama School Board for sticking to state mask mandates to keep children safe. Those who attended the recent meeting made false statements about learning and masks, and the board was correct to resist them.

Several private schools in Cowlitz County made it through the 2020-2021 school year with students in class, in person, and with parents committed to CDC safety protocols, including masks. Although a few students did develop COVID, they did not get it at school and, thanks to protocols, it did not spread at school. In at least one school, students also took the three state-mandated standardized tests throughout the year and showed the usual statistically significant improvement in scores expected by this school during non-COVID years.