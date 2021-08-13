 Skip to main content
Letter: Safety and learning must come first
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Safety and learning must come first

Bravo to the Kalama School Board for sticking to state mask mandates to keep children safe. Those who attended the recent meeting made false statements about learning and masks, and the board was correct to resist them.

Several private schools in Cowlitz County made it through the 2020-2021 school year with students in class, in person, and with parents committed to CDC safety protocols, including masks. Although a few students did develop COVID, they did not get it at school and, thanks to protocols, it did not spread at school. In at least one school, students also took the three state-mandated standardized tests throughout the year and showed the usual statistically significant improvement in scores expected by this school during non-COVID years.

Yes, it is unpleasant to wear masks, but student safety and in-person education are far more important. Equating masks with lack of learning is a logical fallacy.

Paula Stepankowsky

Longview

