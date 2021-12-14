Letter: Safe driving during the holidays

For many of us, the holidays mean gathering with family and friends. The greatest gift you can give someone at a holiday gathering is an alternative to driving if impaired. Impaired drivers make up a small portion of drivers on our roads (in a Washington study of nighttime drivers, only 2% of drivers had a BAC over .05), but impaired driving was a factor in 60% of all traffic fatalities last year.

Most of us agree that it’s unacceptable to drive impaired by alcohol or other drugs, and most of us, when in a situation to intervene, take action to prevent impaired driving. That might look like giving someone a ride, ordering a cab or ride share, letting them sleep on your couch, or even calling 911 if your offers go unaccepted. It might feel uncomfortable to come between an impaired friend and their car, but it’s a heroic act that can save lives. And we can always use more heroes.