Letter: Russian leadership is cowardly and evil

Russia’s military leadership and Russian soldiers are cowards. They openly target residential and other nonmilitary structures. Their weapons are aimed and fired against babies, children, teens, and vulnerable women and men.

President Biden is spot on when he tells us that Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to assert the kind of destructive power he has over the lives of the innocent people of Ukraine.

The tough question is, of course, how Putin might be prevented from continuing to execute and escalate his cowardly practices in the near and distant future?

Mark Bergeson

Longview

